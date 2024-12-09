Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 10.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 25,685,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 38,833,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Woodbois Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £8.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Woodbois
Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.
