Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

