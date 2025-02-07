Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

