Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.9% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,487,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

