Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $272.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.24 and its 200-day moving average is $279.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

