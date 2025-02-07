Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $722.07 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $717.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

