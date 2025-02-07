Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,702 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 206.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,976 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

SCHM opened at $29.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

