Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 46 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD opened at $263.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $265.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.