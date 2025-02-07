Realta Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $315.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.