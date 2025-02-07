Generate Investment Management Ltd Makes New $17.59 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 159,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,587,000. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.