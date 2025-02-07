Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $213.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

