Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $632,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 53,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,191,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

