Archer Investment Corp Buys 3,501 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 222.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

PSX opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.