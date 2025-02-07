Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $20,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $8,430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $1,050.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $958.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $911.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,063.00. The company has a market cap of $466.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

