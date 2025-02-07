Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,584 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $164.34 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

