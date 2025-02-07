Realta Investment Advisors Sells 549 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $156.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

