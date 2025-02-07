Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.76 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 737.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $247.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

