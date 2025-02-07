Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

