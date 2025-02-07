The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.