17,142 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

NASDAQ JTEK opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

