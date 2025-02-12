Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGPT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 813.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5,755.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 88,686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of IGPT stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $324.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

