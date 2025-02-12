Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
AFLYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFLYY
Air France-KLM Price Performance
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.