Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

AFLYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

About Air France-KLM

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

