Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:KD opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

