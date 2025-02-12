Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Shineco Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Shineco stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Shineco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.