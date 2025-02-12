Asahi Group (ASBRF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Asahi Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

