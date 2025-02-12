Asahi Group (ASBRF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Asahi Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.
Asahi Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.