Empirical Finance LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 37,243 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,498,000 after purchasing an additional 458,310 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,033,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Melius upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.