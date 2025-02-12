Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.95 and traded as low as C$59.94. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$60.25, with a volume of 1,642 shares.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.14. The stock has a market cap of C$459.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.