Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

