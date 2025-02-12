Scotiabank Increases INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target to $23.00

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.87. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

