Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $500.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDS opened at $454.42 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.33.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.