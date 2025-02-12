Entropy Technologies LP Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2,701.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 248,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.1329 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

