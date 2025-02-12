Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930.

Shares of OS opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Onestream, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

