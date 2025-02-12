Entropy Technologies LP Has $724,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Exelixis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.1 %

Exelixis stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

