Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,581 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $498,098.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,004.89. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $450,732.52.

On Monday, January 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,039.64.

On Thursday, December 26th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74.

On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $488,573.43.

On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98.

HIMS opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

