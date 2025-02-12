Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 6,012 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $350,259.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,268,564.90. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $81.50.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

