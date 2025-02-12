IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP George Fennell Sells 9,986 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 369,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $113,104,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

