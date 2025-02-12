Vihan Sharma Sells 39,845 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,437.00 and a beta of 0.96.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
