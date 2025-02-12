Vihan Sharma Sells 39,845 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,437.00 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

