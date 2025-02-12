Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,889,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

