Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Cpp Investment Board Private H Sells 3,750,000 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VSAT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
