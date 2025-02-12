Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Cpp Investment Board Private H Sells 3,750,000 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VSAT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Viasat by 63.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Viasat by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 176.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

