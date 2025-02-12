Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) COO Sells 312,727 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) COO Tyler Hughes sold 312,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $2,345,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,452.50. This trade represents a 82.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rumble Stock Down 8.8 %

RUM opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.50. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rumble by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rumble by 995.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rumble by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

