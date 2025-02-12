Insider Selling: TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.71. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.19.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

