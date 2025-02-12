Insider Selling: TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00.
TMX Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE X opened at C$49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.71. TMX Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.
TMX Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on X
About TMX Group
TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.