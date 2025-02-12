DraftKings (DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $20,379,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,448.20. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,742 shares of company stock valued at $38,082,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

