International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.08 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 122.40 ($1.52). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.52), with a volume of 4,767,413 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.31. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,198.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 86,972 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,148.08 ($123,456.71). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

