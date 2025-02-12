J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as low as $39.99. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.63 and a beta of -0.07.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

