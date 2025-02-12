Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after buying an additional 2,596,320 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,798,000 after acquiring an additional 916,839 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,579.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 781,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 752,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 655,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

