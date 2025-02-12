iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
