iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.