Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $608.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

