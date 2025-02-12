First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

