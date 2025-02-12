Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $8.60. Pacific Alliance Bank shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Pacific Alliance Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Pacific Alliance Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Pacific Alliance Bank Company Profile

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

