Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,827.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $4,971,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,391.35. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,942,629 shares of company stock worth $23,034,486 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

